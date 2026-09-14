The shower drain is one of the hardest sections to clean in the cleaning routine. Because residue such as hair and traces of soap and other products can accumulate and stick to it.

One of the not very well-known but quite effective tricks consists of spraying white vinegar in this area and letting it sit to fight bad odors and help loosen dirt.

Why is spraying vinegar in the bathroom drain so effective?

The shower drain usually accumulates hair, soap residue, body grease, moisture, and surface limescale. As time goes by, that mixture can cause bad odors and make the water begin to drain more slowly.

White vinegar contains acetic acid, a component that helps loosen some of the adhered dirt and neutralize odors. That is why it can be useful as periodic maintenance between deeper cleanings, although it does not replace manual removal of hair or solve a major clog.

How do you properly spray vinegar in the bathroom drain?

To apply this trick, first remove the visible hair and debris from the grate. Then, you should spray or pour a generous amount of white vinegar into the drain.

Let it sit for 20 to 30 minutes, and then rinse with plenty of hot water. If you want to reinforce the cleaning, you can first add two or three tablespoons of baking soda.

If the drain is clogged, the trap should be cleaned or a professional should be called. Do not mix bleach, chlorine, or other chemical products.