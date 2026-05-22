When cleaning the home, vinegar has become one of the most widely used products thanks to its disinfecting and deodorizing properties. As part of that trend, more and more people are choosing to spray it around the sink as a simple, inexpensive trick to keep this area clean and free of bad odors.

Although it often goes unnoticed, the edge of the sink tends to collect moisture, soap residue, limescale, and bacteria . Faced with this issue, spraying vinegar regularly emerges as a simple solution to improve hygiene and prevent dirt buildup.

Why they recommend spraying vinegar around the sink

White vinegar contains acetic acid, a component that helps more easily remove mineral residue and accumulated grease from different surfaces in the bathroom and kitchen.

When sprayed around the sink, it can

remove limescale stains

reduce bad odors

loosen soap residue

decrease the buildup of bacteria

prevent mold from appearing in damp areas

How to properly use this homemade vinegar trick

To apply this trick, the advice is to put white vinegar in a spray bottle and spray it on the edges of the sink, with special emphasis on the joints.

Then it is recommended to let it sit for a few minutes before cleaning with a sponge or damp cloth.

Important information for those who use this trick

Although vinegar is widely used for household cleaning, it is not recommended for use on sensitive surfaces such as marble, natural granite, or some stones, since the acid can damage them over time.