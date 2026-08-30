The shower head can accumulate limescale and mineral residue over time, especially in the small holes through which the water must come out.

This buildup can not only affect the appearance of the shower, but also the even flow of water and the pressure at which it comes out.

To combat this problem, there is a simple homemade method that consists of using vinegar and lemon to remove the stuck-on deposits.

The combination is applied directly to the shower head and left to work before cleaning as usual.

Why mineral residue builds up in the shower head

The water can contain minerals that, with daily shower use, are deposited on different surfaces. Over time, the residue can build up around the small holes and form a layer of limescale.

Soaking the shower head in vinegar and lemon: what it is for

This method is mainly used to help remove

Built-up limescale

Mineral residue

Hard water deposits

Dirt stuck around the shower head holes

Vinegar and lemon are acidic ingredients that can help loosen mineral deposits built up on surfaces.

How to clean the shower head with lemon and vinegar

To put this home trick into practice, the first step is to mix vinegar and lemon juice in a bowl. Ideally, choose a container large enough for the shower head to be submerged for approximately 20 minutes.

Then it is necessary to clean off the residue with a cloth or soft brush. Finally, the shower can be turned on for a few seconds to remove any remaining residue.