Toilet paper is one of the most widely used personal hygiene products in homes, and one of the debates that remains ongoing in many cases is whether it is better to choose single-ply or double-ply.

Although the choice is usually defined by price and personal preferences, each type has characteristics that affect its strength, absorbency, and performance. Knowing these differences makes it possible to choose the most suitable option for each household.

What are the differences between single-ply and double-ply toilet paper?

The main difference between single-ply and double-ply toilet paper is the number of layers of paper that make up each one, which directly affects its thickness, strength, absorbency, and comfort.

Single-ply toilet paper

It is made up of a single layer, so it is usually thinner and more economical. This usually helps it disintegrate more easily when it comes into contact with water. However, it usually requires a larger number of sheets per use.

Double-ply toilet paper

It is made up of two layered sheets, which provide greater thickness, strength, and absorbency. It is usually softer and more comfortable, although its price is generally higher. However, because of its characteristics, less of it can be used and it lasts much longer than the single-ply version.

How do I know which one to buy?

To choose between single-ply and double-ply toilet paper, it is important to consider the budget, comfort, the number of people who use it, and the characteristics of the home’s drainage system.