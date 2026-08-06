When thinking about a healthy diet, nuts stand out as a key food group, since they provide essential nutrients for the body and become excellent allies for preserving health.

According to the Mayo Clinic, all nuts contain fiber, a compound that helps reduce cholesterol levels in the blood and also increases the feeling of fullness, which is why nutrition experts consider them excellent snacks for midmorning or midafternoon.

Thus, while almonds and walnuts are highly nutritious options to add to the diet, there is another low-calorie alternative rich in vitamins that is worth trying.

The low-calorie nut that provides major health benefits

Chestnuts are an ideal food to consume, especially when the fall-winter season begins, as is generally the case with most nuts. Thus, the Spanish Nutrition Foundation (FEN) highlights their content of fiber, potassium, phosphorus, thiamine, and vitamin B6.

In the same vein, their abundance of complex carbohydrates is highlighted, since these compounds are one of the body’s main sources of energy, so chestnuts are also an ideal option for fighting fatigue.

In addition, the FEN states that “the chestnut is one of the nuts with the lowest calorie content”. This quality sets it apart from other foods in the same group, which, on the contrary, are characterized by being a major source of calories.

For its part, vitamin B6, abundant in chestnuts, is essential for keeping the nervous system and immune system healthy, and it also plays a leading role in brain development.

How this fiber- and vitamin-rich nut should be consumed

Raw chestnuts are sources of tannins, compounds capable of causing intestinal discomfort. That is why experts recommend letting this nut rest for a period of about 10 days, which will help lower the compound’s levels.

However, the advisable thing is to roast or bake them so that the body can digest them easily.

How to incorporate this nut into the diet

While its delicious flavor makes it easy to incorporate into any meal, here are some ideas to make the task easier

In morning oatmeal

As a pancake topping

In salads with blueberries and feta cheese

Made into cream

It is essential to store chestnuts in a cool place so they last longer and to always consume them as part of a varied diet.