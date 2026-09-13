Salt is one of the most common ingredients in the kitchen, but it can also be used for some household cleaning tasks.

One of the tricks that circulates consists of treating the broom bristles with a mixture of salt, vinegar and water before sweeping in order to remove adhered residue.

What is putting salt on the broom before sweeping for

The trick serves to improve household cleaning by keeping the broom bristles clean and free of residue that makes it harder to collect dirt when sweeping.

The combination of salt, vinegar, and water helps loosen residue that may remain trapped between the broom fibers. Once the bristles are slightly moistened, the dirt can come out more easily.

How should this trick be used correctly?

To apply this method, the salt must be combined with water and white vinegar. The procedure shared is simple:

Place water in a container or bucket. Add salt and an amount of white vinegar. Mix the ingredients. Insert only the broom bristles into the mixture. Leave them submerged for a few minutes. Remove the broom and squeeze out the excess liquid before sweeping.

The goal is for the bristles to be impregnated with the solution, but not excessively wet, to avoid transferring too much moisture to the floor.

Why do they recommend putting salt on the broom before sweeping?

The recommendation comes from the fact that it is a simple household trick that helps enhance household cleaning without resorting to expensive products full of chemicals.