Mattresses can accumulate sweat, dust, and odors over time, even when they are covered with sheets. Baking soda is a common household ingredient that can help freshen the surface and absorb unwanted smells.

The process is simple and does not require soaking the mattress or using large amounts of water. However, baking soda should be used as a surface treatment and is not a substitute for deep cleaning.

What can baking soda do to a mattress?

Baking soda can help absorb moisture and neutralize unpleasant odors trapped in the fabric. It can also help freshen a mattress between deeper cleanings.

Its main benefit is that it can be used dry, which avoids adding excess moisture to the mattress. This is important because dampness can contribute to mold and unpleasant smells.

Its main benefit is that it can be used dry, which avoids adding excess moisture to the mattress. Gemini IA

How to use baking soda on your mattress

First, remove all the bedding and vacuum the mattress to get rid of dust and loose debris. Then sprinkle a thin, even layer of baking soda over the entire surface.

Leave it for several hours, or ideally overnight, so it has time to absorb odors. Finally, vacuum the mattress thoroughly to remove all of the baking soda before putting clean sheets back on.

For regular maintenance, this method can be repeated occasionally. If the mattress has stains, mold, or persistent odors, however, baking soda alone may not be enough, and a more appropriate cleaning method may be necessary.