Washing your feet and underarms with baking soda is a simple home trick to put into practice that can be used by those looking for natural alternatives to combat body odor.

According to what the Cleveland Clinic details, this substance can help reduce bad odors by balancing the skin’s acidity. To take advantage of it, you only need to prepare a paste using water.

Using baking soda in the underarms: why it is recommended

Body odor can become a daily nuisance, especially in areas such as the underarms. In this sense, baking soda can be used as a home remedy to combat it from home.

It is used by mixing it with water until it forms a paste that can be applied over the entire surface of the skin.

Using baking soda on the feet: why it is recommended

Due to contact with socks and shoes, feet can accumulate moisture, which over time generates bad odor.

Baking soda with water in these cases also helps mitigate the stench.

How to prepare this paste for use on feet and underarms

The procedure is simple:

Place baking soda in a container

Add a small amount of water

Mix until a paste of the desired consistency forms

Apply it to the underarms or feet

Let the mixture dry