The white vinegar is one of the most widely used household products for cleaning the home and in recent years, it has also gained popularity as an addition when washing clothes.

Fans of using vinegar recommend combining a small amount of liquid soap with vinegar to obtain a better result in removing odors and residue. However, it is recommended to check the manufacturer’s instructions before using this trick.

What is mixing vinegar with soap in the washing machine for?

Those who use this combination say that it significantly improves the removal of odors and residue present in garments. On the one hand, liquid soap has surfactants that are responsible for loosening dirt and grease from the fibers, while the acidity of the vinegar helps neutralize odors and treat stains.

In general terms, it helps to:

Reduce persistent odors in towels, sportswear, or garments with sweat.

Loosen certain residues accumulated between the fibers.

Complement the cleaning action of soap.

Pre-treat some stains before the regular wash.

What are the proper proportions for mixing vinegar and soap for the washing machine?

Among the most common methods is half a cup of white vinegar and one tablespoon of liquid soap (if it is concentrated soap) in the washing machine drawer and let it complete the cleaning cycle.

Do not combine vinegar with bleach or other products that contain chlorine.

Why do many recommend mixing vinegar with soap in the washing machine?

The popularity of the trick is explained because both products perform different functions. Soap is designed to remove dirt through its surfactant agents, while the acetic acid present in vinegar can help neutralize odors and loosen some residues from fabrics.

For this reason, numerous home cleaning tips present the combination as an economical alternative to treat especially towels, sheets, and sportswear, garments where odors and remnants of laundry products can accumulate.

Check the model manual before implementing this trick.