The Health Ministry published the Virtual Environmental Health Bulletin, which shares a series of recommendations for maintaining hygiene and environmental quality inside the home using household ingredients.

Among the prevention measures, the agency highlights the importance of keeping indoor spaces clean and adopting habits that help prevent the buildup of dirt and pollutants.

In that sense, white vinegar is presented as a household alternative used to make certain cleaning tasks easier, including cleaning the oven.

How to Use White Vinegar to Remove Oven Grease

One household option to make oven cleaning easier is to use a small container with white vinegar.

To try this method, follow these steps:

Turn off the oven and wait until it is completely cool. Place a small dish or heat-resistant container with a moderate amount of white vinegar. Leave the container inside the oven for a resting period, with the door closed. Remove the dish and wipe the inside with a damp cloth. If greasy residue remains, use a specific oven degreaser, following the manufacturer’s instructions.

Why White Vinegar Can Help with Household Cleaning

White vinegar is a common kitchen staple and is used for a range of household tasks thanks to its composition.

Its acetic acid content can remove certain mineral deposits, water spots and soap residue. However, its effectiveness depends on the type of dirt and the surface it is applied to.

In the case of the oven, grease buildup from cooking can cling to the walls and trays because of the high temperatures, and vinegar can help remove surface stains.

What the Health Ministry Recommends for Keeping the Home Clean

Among the measures highlighted in the document are the importance of airing out rooms daily, keeping indoor spaces clean and using cleaning methods that help reduce dust buildup.

It also underscores the need to adopt preventive habits to avoid exposure to pollutants present in the air inside enclosed spaces.

What Precautions to Take When Cleaning the Oven With White Vinegar

Although it is a common household ingredient, it is important to take some precautions before using it for home cleaning.