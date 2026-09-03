Rosemary water has become one of the most popular home remedies for hair care, mainly because of its low cost and its preparation.

It is used as a tonic that is sprayed directly onto the scalp with the intention of strengthening the roots and keeping the area in better condition.

What is rosemary water spraying on the hair for?

Spraying rosemary water on the hair is recommended as a way to complement scalp care routines. This plant is credited with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, so its use can provide a sensation of freshness and cleanliness at the roots.

Among the benefits commonly associated with this preparation are:

Helping keep the scalp clean and balanced .

Providing freshness and shine to the hair.

Complementing care aimed at strengthening the hair.

Helping control the sensation of excess oil in some people.

Supporting treatments intended to reduce hair loss, although it should not be considered a medical treatment on its own.

How do you prepare rosemary water to spray on the hair?

Wash the rosemary well to remove any traces of dirt or soil. Place approximately one liter of water in a pot and bring it to a boil. When it boils, add two or three sprigs of fresh rosemary. Dried rosemary can also be used. Keep over low heat for approximately 10 to 15 minutes. Turn off the heat and let it rest until the preparation is completely cold. Strain the liquid to remove the leaves and stems. Transfer it to a clean container or a spray bottle. Spray directly onto the clean scalp and perform a gentle massage with the fingertips for a few minutes.

Why do they recommend preparing and spraying rosemary water on the hair?

The interest in this method is mainly due to the fact that rosemary contains different antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds that could contribute to scalp maintenance.

In addition, various studies with extracts and oils from this plant showed promising results related to hair growth and density.