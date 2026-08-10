White vinegar is one of the household products most used to clean mirrors thanks to its ability to dissolve soap residue, water spots, and dirt without leaving residue.

When it is incorporated into the cleaning routine, many people manage to keep mirrors shinier and with fewer marks . It is an inexpensive alternative that is recommended in humid environments.

Spraying white vinegar on mirrors frequently: what is it for?

When used regularly, this ingredient can help remove water spots and soap residue and dissolve mineral deposits caused by hard water.

It also helps remove fingerprints and splashes and leaves the mirror with a shiny, streak-free finish.

How should it be used correctly?

To prepare this solution, it is recommended to mix equal parts water and white vinegar in a spray bottle, to spray a small amount onto a clean microfiber cloth.

Clean with horizontal or S-shaped motions and dry with the dry part of the cloth to remove any marks. Doing this cleaning once or twice a week is usually enough to keep mirrors in good condition.

Why do they recommend spraying white vinegar on mirrors?

The acetic acid present in vinegar helps to break down mineral deposits and light grease residue , which makes cleaning easier without the need for specialized products.

In addition, as it evaporates quickly, it reduces the chance of streaks when it is dried properly with a microfiber cloth.

It should not be used on old mirrors with damaged edges or where the backing coating is exposed.