The IRS confirmed the new values of the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) for fiscal year 2026, whose taxes will be filed in 2027.

Families with three or more qualifying children will be able to access a maximum credit of $8,231, as long as they meet the established requirements.

The final amount depends on factors such as income, tax filing status, and the number of children who meet IRS conditions.

How much money can each family receive through the EITC in 2026

The EITC is a credit aimed mainly at workers with low or moderate incomes.

Its value increases according to the number of qualifying children and can generate a tax refund, even when the person has no tax debt.

For fiscal year 2026, the IRS sets the following maximum amounts:

No qualifying children: up to $664 .

One qualifying child: up to $4,427 .

Two qualifying children: up to $7,316 .

Three or more qualifying children: up to $8,231.

It is important to understand that these values are maximum limits, not automatic payments. The actual amount each family receives depends on their income, their tax situation, and whether they meet all IRS requirements.

The EITC can be added to other tax benefits, such as the Child Tax Credit or the credit for child and dependent care, if the taxpayer qualifies for them.

What are the IRS requirements to collect up to $8,231

To access the EITC, the taxpayer must meet a series of requirements related to income, tax filing, and qualifying children.

One of the key points is having earned income, whether obtained through an employer or through self-employment.

There are also certain disability income situations that may be considered for the benefit.

For people with three or more qualifying children, the parameters established for 2026 are:

The earned income needed to reach the maximum starts at $18,290 .

The maximum credit is $8,231 .

For those filing jointly, the credit is fully phased out starting at $70,244 of adjusted gross income or earned income, as applicable.

For other filing statuses, the full phase-out limit reaches $62,974.

The final calculation, however, depends on the specific situation of each taxpayer.

What conditions must children meet to be considered by the IRS

Having three children is not enough on its own to access the maximum EITC. Minors must meet the rules established by the IRS to be considered qualifying children.

Among the main conditions is that the child has a valid Social Security number and meets the age, relationship, and residency tests established by the agency.

In general, this can be a child under 19 who is younger than the taxpayer, a full-time student under 24, or a person of any age who has a permanent and total disability.

When will the IRS refund arrive

Filing Form 1040 and claiming the EITC does not mean the IRS will deposit the money immediately. First, the agency must process the return and determine the corresponding credit.

The IRS imposes a special delay for returns that include the EITC or certain refundable tax credits. The agency warns that those refunds cannot be issued before mid-February.

That is why those expecting to receive money from the government should carefully review the return, verify their bank details, and check the status of the refund.