Mixing olive oil, thyme, and lemon peels is a practical homemade trick for those who like to naturally scent the home without having to resort to store-bought products.

This scented blend can be made easily with ingredients found in most kitchens, allowing you to create a fresh, spicy, and long-lasting aroma in just a few minutes.

Mixing olive oil with thyme and lemon peels: what it is used for and why it is recommended

This natural air freshener, which can be placed anywhere, is perfect for neutralizing bad odors. The oil is the base that allows the fragrance to last over time, thyme provides herbal, fresh, and spicy notes, and the lemon peel tops it off with a fresh and long-lasting aroma.

The ideal approach is to place this mixture in open glass jars or in turned-off diffusers to ensure that all spaces remain scented.

Benefits of mixing olive oil with thyme and lemon peels

This 100% homemade air freshener allows

To scent rooms, providing a citrus and herbal fragrance

To neutralize bad odors, for example, after meals high in fat

To create a pleasant atmosphere without spending large sums of money

How to make a homemade air freshener with olive oil, thyme, and lemon peels

To put the preparation into practice, you should

Choose a small glass jar

Add 20% olive oil

Add lemon peels to taste

Add a few sprigs of thyme

Let the mixture rest so the fragrances can concentrate

The ideal approach is to replace the mixture as soon as the fragrance begins to fade.