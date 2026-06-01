At a time when homemade solutions are gaining prominence for their low cost and reduced environmental impact, a simple combination has started to go viral: mixing used coffee with baking soda.

Far from being just another baseless trick, this mixture has multiple uses around the home, and more and more people are adding it to their daily routine.

What is mixing used coffee with baking soda for?

The ground coffee left over after brewing usually ends up in the trash, but it actually retains useful properties. When combined with baking soda, its cleaning, deodorizing, and exfoliating abilities are enhanced.

Among the main uses that stand out are:

Odor eliminator : baking soda neutralizes odors, while coffee adds a pleasant aroma. This mixture is ideal for placing in the refrigerator, the trash can, or even in shoes.

Natural cleaner : thanks to its texture, coffee acts as a gentle abrasive and, together with baking soda, helps remove dirt from surfaces such as pots, pans, or sinks.

Body exfoliant : in personal care, this combination can be used as a homemade skin scrub, helping remove dead skin cells.

Insect repellent: some people use it outdoors to keep ants or other insects away, although its effectiveness may vary.

Why is it recommended to mix coffee with baking soda?

The main reason this mixture has become a trend is its dual benefit: it lets you reuse an everyday waste product while also avoiding the use of harsher chemical products.

In addition, it is an affordable, easy-to-prepare, and versatile alternative, making it an attractive option for those looking for practical solutions at home.

How should it be prepared correctly?

Preparation is simple: used coffee (already dry) is mixed with one or two tablespoons of baking soda until a smooth texture is achieved. Depending on the use, it can be applied dry or a few drops of water can be added to form a paste.

What factors should be kept in mind?

Although it is a safe method in most cases, it is recommended to test it on a small area first to avoid stains or damage, especially on delicate materials.

In short, mixing used coffee with baking soda is an economical, sustainable, and functional alternative that shows how small habits can lead to big changes in everyday life.