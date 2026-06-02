Mixing oil, lemon peel, and cinnamon has become a widely used homemade alternative for naturally scenting spaces. This combination brings together simple ingredients that are usually found in any kitchen and that can create a fresh, long-lasting aroma.

In a context where many people seek to avoid industrial products, this type of preparation is gaining prominence for its practicality. Besides fragrancing, it is also credited with complementary effects around the home.

The homemade air freshener with olive oil, lemon, and cinnamon that is increasingly used

The mixture of oil with lemon peel and cinnamon is mainly used as a natural air freshener. The oil acts as a base to retain the aroma, while the lemon adds freshness and the cinnamon a warm touch.

This preparation can be placed in open jars, homemade diffusers, or even applied to surfaces such as furniture or fabrics. It is commonly used in spaces such as living rooms, kitchens, or bedrooms.

What this natural mixture is for

Among the most common uses of this combination are:

Scenting rooms with a fresh, spicy aroma.

Providing a sense of cleanliness in enclosed spaces.

Helping neutralize strong odors, such as cooking smells.

Creating a warmer and more pleasant atmosphere.

Its application depends on the type of container and the desired intensity, since the aroma can be adjusted by varying the amount of ingredients.

How to make this air freshener step by step

To make this homemade mixture, you need few ingredients and the process is simple:

Place oil in a glass jar

Add previously cleaned lemon peels

Add cinnamon sticks or pieces of cinnamon

Let the mixture rest for several hours to intensify the aroma.

Once ready, the preparation can be used directly or adapted to different formats depending on how you want to use it around the home.