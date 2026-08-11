Over time, the holes in the showerhead build up limescale due to the minerals present in the water. This can cause the water to come out unevenly, reduce pressure, and clog some of the outlet holes.

Although baking soda and vinegar are popular home tricks to fight this problem, there is a particularly useful alternative when it comes to removing the toughest buildup: citric acid.

Why limescale appears in the shower and how to remove it from the holes

Limescale forms when water rich in calcium and magnesium leaves mineral deposits on surfaces. These residues can stick to the holes in the showerhead and affect the water flow. When the buildup is significant, the shower can lose pressure.

In that sense, citric acid is known for its ability to dissolve limescale and mineral deposits, acting more directly on the buildup.

How to apply this trick step by step to clean limescale from the shower

The procedure is simple

Dissolve two to three tablespoons of citric acid in hot water

Pour the mixture into a container

Submerge the showerhead for a couple of hours

Remove and wash

Let the water run for a few minutes to flush out any residue