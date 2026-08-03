Grease stuck to the oven and baking trays is a common problem in many kitchens, especially after preparing dishes with a high fat content.

However, although the cleaning process may seem complicated and tedious, there are effective solutions and easy-to-apply ways to get rid of stubborn residue without damaging surfaces.

In this context, baking soda and vinegar are two of the most popular household items for cleaning. However, there is an alternative mixture that can also be made at home and is capable of making this task easier.

The homemade mixture to get rid of stuck-on grease on the oven and baking trays

When it comes to degreasing the oven and baking trays, there is a key element that stands out for its benefits for cleaning difficult surfaces: lemon.

This fruit is characterized by its high content of citric acid, whose effect helps oils and stuck-on grease dissolve more easily.

To take advantage of its properties, you can squeeze the juice of two lemons over the oven trays and then add the peels on top along with water. The next step will be to place the tray in the preheated oven at about °100 and let it sit for a few minutes.

When removing it, it is important to let it cool and then wash as usual, since the grease will begin to come off.

To clean the oven surface, one option is to apply lemon juice and let it sit for a few minutes before cleaning it in the usual way.

Other home tricks to prevent grease from sticking to the oven and baking trays

To prevent grease from solidifying on these surfaces, certain routine care measures can be applied, such as