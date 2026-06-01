Traveling within and outside the United States requires complying with strict documentation requirements. One of the most important, and often underestimated, is the condition of the passport.

Authorities confirmed that entry into and exit from the country will not be allowed for those who present expired or damaged documents.

The requirement that everyone must meet with their passport

To be able to travel, the passport must:

Be within its validity period

Not show significant physical damage

Contain legible and complete information

An expired or damaged document automatically loses its validity for travel.

Entry into and exit from the country are prohibited for anyone trying to travel with these passports

If a traveler tries to travel with an invalid passport: