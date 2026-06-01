En esta noticia
Traveling within and outside the United States requires complying with strict documentation requirements. One of the most important, and often underestimated, is the condition of the passport.
Authorities confirmed that entry into and exit from the country will not be allowed for those who present expired or damaged documents.
The requirement that everyone must meet with their passport
To be able to travel, the passport must:
- Be within its validity period
- Not show significant physical damage
- Contain legible and complete information
An expired or damaged document automatically loses its validity for travel.
Entry into and exit from the country are prohibited for anyone trying to travel with these passports
If a traveler tries to travel with an invalid passport:
- They may be denied boarding before boarding
- They may be held at immigration checkpoints
- They may be denied entry or exit from the country