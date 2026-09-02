En esta noticia What benefits does this combination have

The feet are often relegated in the daily hygiene routine, even though they bear the weight of the body and are exposed to closed shoes, sweating and constant rubbing .

That is why a home wash with salt and vinegar has gained ground, promising to relieve tiredness and reduce bad odor.

The practice combines two economical ingredients that are easy to access. According to skin care specialists, the mixture acts as a natural antiseptic that complements daily hygiene without replacing it.

What benefits does this combination have

Vinegar provides acidity, which helps balance the skin’s pH and makes it harder for bacteria and fungi responsible for bad odor to proliferate. Its antifungal action is also useful against mild cases of athlete’s foot in the early stages.

For its part, coarse salt helps absorb moisture from the skin and enhances the disinfecting effect of the mixture. In addition, warm water combined with both ingredients improves peripheral circulation and reduces the sensation of heaviness after a day in closed shoes.

Specialists point out that this routine does not replace medical treatments for advanced fungi, wounds or diagnosed skin conditions, but rather works as a wellness complement when there are no active lesions.

In this sense, the scientific evidence on the exact effectiveness of vinegar and salt as an antifungal treatment is still limited, according to different specialists. However, its use does not pose risks for most people when the indicated proportions and times are respected.

How to do the wash step by step

The preparation is simple and takes no more than twenty minutes:

Fill a large basin with one liter of warm water , not so hot that it burns.

Add half a cup of vinegar and two tablespoons of coarse salt.

Mix until the salt is partially dissolved.

Soak the feet for 15 to 20 minutes , without exceeding that time.

Rinse with clean water and dry thoroughly, especially between the toes.

The final drying is a step that many people underestimate, although it is key to preventing remaining moisture from encouraging the appearance of fungi. Specialists suggest not leaving the feet wet or putting on closed sneakers immediately after washing.

Those with sensitive skin or an open wound should avoid this treatment until consulting a professional, since the acidity of the vinegar may irritate damaged areas. For everyone else, the routine can be repeated two or three times a week without inconvenience.

To enhance the result, many specialists suggest ending the routine with a moisturizing cream, which helps restore the skin barrier after prolonged contact with vinegar. This step is especially useful for those with dry heels or heels prone to cracking.

In short, a simple ritual with kitchen ingredients can become a real ally for caring for your feet without spending too much.