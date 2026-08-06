The lemon peels usually end up in the trash after squeezing the fruit, but they can also be used as a resource for household cleaning.

Because of the essential oils they contain and the citric acid, they are used to remove surface dirt and provide a pleasant aroma. One of the most useful methods is to mix them with coarse salt.

What mixing lemon peels with coarse salt is for

This mixture of lemon peels and coarse salt is used to remove surface grease from kitchen utensils and eliminate food residue stuck to surfaces such as cutting boards.

In addition, it also helps neutralize bad odors in containers and clean pots, pans, and stainless steel sinks.

How to prepare the mixture and use it correctly

To use this mixture, you need the peels of one or two lemons and two or three tablespoons of coarse salt.

Place the lemon peels in a container. Add the coarse salt over the peels or directly onto the surface you want to clean. Use the peel like a sponge and rub gently. Let it sit for 5 to 10 minutes if there is persistent dirt. Rinse with water and dry with a clean cloth.

Why mixing lemon peels and coarse salt is recommended

The outer part of the lemon peel contains essential oils, such as limonene, which help loosen light greasy residue and provide a natural fragrance. The coarse salt, for its part, acts as a mild abrasive that makes it easier to remove stuck-on dirt without the need to use specific chemicals.

By combining both ingredients, you get a simple preparation that is useful for everyday cleaning of resistant surfaces and kitchen utensils.

It is not recommended for marble, granite, natural stone, or delicate surfaces.