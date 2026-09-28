The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has the authority to impose penalties on taxpayers who do not correctly comply with their tax obligations.

Fines can arise both from filing a return late and from having unpaid taxes and other reasons .

When the agency determines that a penalty applies, it sends a notice or letter informing the taxpayer of the reason, the corresponding amount, and the steps the taxpayer must follow.

What are the reasons why the IRS may penalize a taxpayer?

The IRS considers different types of fines depending on the obligation that was not met:

Failing to file a tax return within the corresponding deadline.

Failing to pay taxes owed on time or in the required manner.

Filing an inaccurate return , for example, by not reporting all income or claiming deductions or credits for which the taxpayer does not qualify.

Failing to file the required information returns correctly and on time as required by the agency.

Failing to make certain tax deposits correctly.

Paying by check or another instrument that is later rejected.

Paying less than the corresponding estimated taxes , both in certain individual and corporate cases.

Submitting certain excessive claims for tax refunds or credits without reasonable cause.

How does the IRS apply penalties to taxpayers?

The procedure depends on the type of noncompliance. The IRS determines the tax liability, calculates the corresponding fine, and then sends the taxpayer an official notice or letter.

That document must indicate:

What penalty was applied.

What the reason was.

How much money is owed.

When payment is due.

What the taxpayer must do to respond, pay, or challenge the decision.

The IRS may charge interest on penalties that remain unpaid. Some also continue increasing monthly until they reach the limit established by law or until the debt is brought up to date.

Who can receive an official IRS notice for a tax penalty?

Any taxpayer or entity that the IRS has determined has a debt, a penalty, or a noncompliance subject to a penalty may receive a notice.

This may include individuals, self-employed workers, and businesses, among other taxpayers.

The type of notice depends on the situation. For example:

CP503: is a second reminder that there is an outstanding tax balance and that the IRS did not receive payment or a response to previous notices. It warns that if no action is taken, the agency may continue with other collection measures.

CP504: corresponds to a more advanced stage of the collection process. It informs about the IRS’s intention to move forward with levy measures if the debt is not resolved. Among other actions, it may reach certain income, accounts, or property as applicable.

Notice 746: is an IRS document called “Information About Your Notice, Penalty and Interest”, which provides additional information about notices, fines, and interest and may accompany other communications from the agency.

What is recommended when receiving an IRS notice?

The IRS recommends carefully reading the notice and first checking that all the information is correct. It is important to review the tax year, the amount claimed, the reason for the penalty, and the deadline set out in the communication.

If the information is correct, the taxpayer must follow the indicated instructions and pay the corresponding amount. When it is not possible to pay the debt in full, the taxpayer may consider the options of payment plans or installment agreements available through the agency.

If you believe the penalty is incorrect, you should contact the IRS using the details included in the notice and provide the necessary documentation to support your position.

Some penalties may be removed or reduced when the taxpayer demonstrates reasonable cause and, when applicable, that they acted in good faith. The IRS evaluates these requests on a case-by-case basis.