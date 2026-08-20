At present, the focus on conscious consumption and the search for more natural solutions has led a home remedy to gain relevance in households: mixing carrot peel with baking soda .

This method is especially suitable for those who prefer eco-friendly alternatives for home care and everyday well-being.

The combination of ingredients makes it possible to take advantage of the natural properties of carrots together with the neutralizing effect of baking soda, creating a versatile mixture that can be used for multiple purposes.

Benefits of mixing carrot peel and baking soda

Carrot peel contains antioxidant compounds and pigments of natural origin, as well as a fibrous texture that, when treated, provides a gentle abrasive effect. When mixed with baking soda, known for its ability to neutralize odors and clean surfaces, it produces a mixture often used as a natural cleaner.

It can be used to clean multiple surfaces, especially in kitchens where the aim is to avoid the use of harmful chemical products.

Likewise, many people use it as a deodorizing paste for plastic containers or surfaces that retain persistent odors.

Reasons why this combination is recommended

The main reason this practice is recommended lies in its low cost and sustainable approach. Reusing peels that are usually discarded helps reduce organic waste and, at the same time, can become a quick alternative to traditional cleaning products. In addition, baking soda is an affordable ingredient, widely used in homes and considered safe when used properly.

The simplicity of the process is another key element. It is only necessary to thoroughly clean the peels, crush them with a moderate amount of water, and add a small portion of baking soda until the desired consistency is reached.