Baking soda is, within cleaning routines, one of the most popular items, since it is a crystalline solid that stands out for its ability to neutralize bad odors and deodorize spaces.

For its part, hydrogen peroxide offers both disinfecting and whitening benefits, so if it is combined with baking soda, it can become a homemade alternative for cleaning much more easily, and some people even use it to remove stains from clothing.

Baking soda and hydrogen peroxide: why they recommend combining them and what it works for

To make this mixture, it is essential to use gloves and always verify that the type of hydrogen peroxide used is 3%. The ratio for preparing the whitening paste is two tablespoons of hydrogen peroxide for every two tablespoons of baking soda.

Using a brush with firm bristles, this paste can be used to clean difficult areas, such as the grout between wall or floor tiles.

It is also used to polish cutlery or kitchen utensils. The paste should be applied, left to sit for a few minutes, and then rinsed as usual.

If it is intended to whiten yellowed garments, the instruction is to dissolve one or two tablespoons in a bucket of warm water and then soak the garments.

Another mixture with baking soda that can be used in cleaning routines

Used coffee grounds, an ingredient that is generally thrown away, actually also have great deodorizing and exfoliating properties, especially when combined with the effect of baking soda.

Because of its texture and its different uses, it is a great alternative for those who want to thoroughly clean their kitchen utensils, since it makes it easier to remove dirt from difficult surfaces such as pans, pots, or cutlery.