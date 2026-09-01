Mixing olive oil, orange peel, and cinnamon is a natural alternative that all lovers of fragrancing the spaces in their homes can put into practice.

This combination, featuring ingredients present in almost every kitchen, makes it possible to create a fresh and lasting aroma at home in just a few minutes and without spending large sums of money.

Mix olive oil, cinnamon, and orange peel: what is it recommended for

This mixture is mainly used as a natural air freshener. The oil will be the base so that the aroma lasts over time, while the orange peel will provide the citrus note and the cinnamon will bring a warm sensation.

This preparation can be placed in open jars or homemade diffusers in the busiest spaces to ensure they are always scented without having to resort to industrial products.

Main benefits for the home of this natural mixture with olive oil, cinnamon, and orange peel

Among the most common uses of this preparation are

Scent rooms with a fresh, spicy aroma

Prevent bad odors in enclosed spaces

Help neutralize strong odors, such as those from fatty foods

Create a warmer and more pleasant atmosphere

How to prepare this air freshener with olive oil, orange peel, and cinnamon: step by step

To put this preparation into practice, it will be necessary to

Choose a small or medium glass jar

Add 20% oil

Add orange peels to taste ; the greater the amount, the stronger the aroma

Add a cinnamon stick

Let the mixture rest so the aromas concentrate