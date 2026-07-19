Baking soda is a common ingredient found in homes, which, if mixed with clean eggshells, can create an abrasive cleaner capable of helping remove stuck-on dirt.

This trick allows you to take advantage of the properties of baking soda together with the texture provided by the natural shells to form a natural scrub on different surfaces.

Mixing baking soda with egg: what it is for

When eggshells are washed, completely dried, and crushed, they can be combined with baking soda to form a useful mixture for household cleaning.

This combination can be used to

Remove stuck-on food residue from pots and pans

Help loosen tough dirt from sinks and other surfaces

Clean kitchen utensils with embedded residue

Its action is based mainly on its abrasive effect, while the baking soda helps enhance the cleaning.

How to prepare this mixture of baking soda and eggshells

To make this mixture, you only need:

Clean and dry eggshells

Baking soda

Once the shells are crushed, they should be mixed in a container with baking soda until both are combined.

To use it, you only need to gently rub with a damp sponge or cloth over the mixture spread on the affected surface to loosen the dirt and then rinse with water.

The advice is to always use gloves and safety equipment when cleaning, as well as to keep the mixture away from the face.