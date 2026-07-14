Used coffee grounds, which usually end up in the trash, can actually become a very valuable all-purpose item in the home. If mixed with ground cinnamon inside a jar, it can create an ideal homemade air freshener for those who love scenting all their spaces.

In addition to giving this waste a second life, the combination helps neutralize odors and adds a warm aroma to any space where it is placed.

Mixing used coffee with cinnamon: why it is recommended

On the one hand, coffee retains some of its aroma even after being brewed, while cinnamon adds a warm and intense note. Together, they can be used to

Scent kitchens, bathrooms, and bedrooms.

Neutralize bad odors after cooking.

Scent closets and pantries.

Give coffee grounds a second life.

How to prepare this homemade coffee and cinnamon mixture

To make this mixture, you need only a few ingredients, such as

Completely dry used coffee

Ground cinnamon

A clean glass jar

The amounts will vary depending on the size of the jar.

The ingredients should be placed inside, and the jar can be left uncovered in the place you want to scent so that the fragrance can be released. Ideally, the ingredients should be replaced as the aroma loses intensity.