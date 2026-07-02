Mixing baking soda with cinnamon is an ideal trick for those who love scenting the spaces in their home and that can complement any cleaning routine at very low cost.

When these ingredients are combined, they become a perfect duo for deodorizing spaces and scenting them at the same time: while the baking soda neutralizes bad odors, the cinnamon releases a warm and pleasant note.

Why mixing baking soda and cinnamon is recommended

The main function of this combination is to eliminate bad odors and scent different spaces with ingredients found in homes.

Baking soda is known for its properties to neutralize strong and persistent odors, and cinnamon is considered a natural scent booster, so together they can be used as a homemade deodorizer to include as the final step in the cleaning routine after thorough ventilation.

The amounts should be considered based on how intense the cinnamon aroma is desired to be.

What this baking soda and cinnamon mixture is used for

Among the main uses are

Scenting closets and drawers

Reducing bad odors in shoe racks

Freshening carpets and rugs

Scenting bathrooms

Helping neutralize odors in containers or bins

The advice is to place the mixture in open jars around the spaces in the home you want to scent.