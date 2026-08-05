Cleaning the toilet is one of the most tedious cleaning routines, since the limescale built up on the walls and surfaces can be hard to remove if the right products are not chosen.

In that context, although there are countless commercial alternatives for carrying out this task, using a mixture of salt and ice in the toilet is a natural and easy-to-use trick to speed up this task and remove residue more easily.

Throwing ice cubes with salt in the toilet: what it is for and why they recommend it

Using salt and ice to clean the toilet is a homemade method to help loosen residue, reduce stains, and improve the smell of the bathroom in a simple way.

Salt works as a mild abrasive to loosen stuck-on dirt, while the ice, with its friction and temperature, can soften the residue.

Although this method does not replace deep cleaning with a brush and disinfectant, it can be used as a complement to help loosen dirt before scrubbing the inside of the toilet.

How to put the homemade salt and ice cube trick into practice in the toilet

To implement this trick, it will be necessary

Place 1 cup of ice cubes in the toilet

Add 2 or 3 tablespoons of coarse salt directly

Let the mixture sit for 5 to 10 minutes so the dirt can begin to come off

Then clean the toilet as usual

How often is it advised to throw salt and ice cubes in the toilet

The advice is to apply this method once a week to carry out a deeper cleaning.