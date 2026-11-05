Keeping different areas of the home clean does not always require complex cleaning products. A guide from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) includes a homemade solution with just seven drops of dish detergent and water, intended for cleaning different surfaces.

The formula appears in a National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) document, an agency within the CDC, and is included in a series of simple recipes for household cleaning.

How do you make the seven-drop detergent-and-water mix for cleaning the house?

According to the CDC’s official guide, the mixture requires only two ingredients and a spray bottle.

To make it, follow these steps:

Get a 24-ounce spray bottle, which is about 710 milliliters. Add seven drops of dish detergent. Fill the bottle with water and shake. Clean as usual.

The document includes this preparation among the simple cleaning recipes that can be made with products available at regular stores.

According to the published guide, the mix is meant for cleaning counters, floors and walls.

What precautions are recommended when using homemade cleaning products?

In addition to sharing the formula, NIOSH sets out a series of recommendations to reduce the risks associated with exposure to cleaning products.

Among the main guidelines are: