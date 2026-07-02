Stuffed beef rolls are a delicious and nutritious dish to consider for everyday meals. They are made with thin beef steaks filled with vegetables, rice, and seasonings, then slowly cooked in sauce, which tenderizes the cut and adds great flavor.

For those who want to learn how to make them, here we share an ideal and quick-to-prepare recipe to try with the family or during a special meal.

Ingredients needed to prepare stuffed beef rolls

For four generous servings, the necessary ingredients will be

8/10 thin beef steaks (round, square cut, or eye of round for milanesa)

1/2 red bell pepper

Grated carrots

1 onion

2 chopped hard-boiled eggs

Garlic cloves, chopped to taste

1 cup cooked rice

3 tablespoons grated cheese

Chopped fresh parsley

Oregano

Salt and pepper

2 tablespoons oil

Plenty of crushed tomato

2 cups beef broth

1/2 cup red wine (optional)

1 tablespoon sugar

Ultimate recipe: how to prepare stuffed beef rolls step by step

The first thing to do is prepare the filling. For this, heat a pan with oil and sauté all the vegetables until they are tender. Once ready, add the cooked rice, eggs, cheese, and seasonings until you get a uniform filling.

For the meat, the steaks need to be seasoned and laid out on a board. Then a portion of filling is spread over one end of each steak and they are rolled up, securing them with toothpicks or kitchen twine to keep them together during cooking.

Once formed, they are browned in a pot for a few minutes to seal the meat. Then add the tomato, broth, wine, and sugar.

It is recommended to lower the heat once it starts to boil and cook over low heat for 45 minutes. It is important to remember to remove the toothpicks and twine before serving.

How stuffed beef rolls are served

The advice is to eat the rolls piping hot, with plenty of sauce and fresh parsley on top. They can be served with mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes, rice, roasted vegetables, or a salad.