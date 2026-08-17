The cockroaches that appear in the kitchen and bathroom can quickly become an annoying and difficult problem to control.

However, there is a trick that takes little time to put into practice and can help fight them without having to fill the house with sprays: gel baits and adhesive traps.

This method takes advantage of cockroach behavior so that the bait reaches the center of the infestation.

How to quickly and easily fight the cockroaches that appear in the bathroom and kitchen

If you suspect there are cockroaches in the home, one option to deal with this problem is to use gel baits.

Unlike common sprays, which can drive the insects to other areas, gel baits are designed to combat the colony from its refuge.

To place them, you can apply small dabs of gel on

Furniture hinges

Dark cracks

Areas where activity has been observed

Hard-to-reach places

The method can be complemented with adhesive traps, which are placed near baseboards or under appliances in the areas where cockroaches were found.

Other recommendations to keep cockroaches away from bathrooms and kitchens

As a preventive measure, it is essential to maintain habits such as

Keeping cracks and gaps sealed

Storing all food in airtight containers

Avoiding standing water

Always taking out the trash and keeping corners clean