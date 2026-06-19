Among drivers, there are some informal signals that are used on the roads. These can raise questions and even appear in the official manuals shared by Departments of Motor Vehicles (DMV), so that their meaning is known.

One of them is the use of a white cloth placed on the vehicle when there is an emergency. It is a simple signal that many reproduce by using a white T-shirt, which allows other drivers to be alerted and helps to be facilitated if needed.

What it means and what it is used for to hang a white T-shirt from the window of a moving car

According to the North Carolina Driver Handbook, any kind of white cloth can be used to indicate that a vehicle has suffered a mechanical failure and that the driver needs assistance. In common use, this act also means that one is traveling in a hurry because of an emergency.

Specifically, the authorities’ instruction for those who need help is to tie a white cloth to the left door handle or the vehicle’s antenna. If the car is parked, this signal can be accompanied by raising the hood of the car.

More recommendations for drivers facing a mechanical problem

Authorities advise following several steps to reduce risks when a car breaks down

Move the vehicle completely off the road and onto the shoulder

Exit the car through the passenger side when possible

Do not remain inside the vehicle

Stay away from traffic and do not stand in front of or behind the car

Place a white cloth if help is needed

Raise the hood to make the breakdown obvious

Turn on the parking lights or hazard lights if it is nighttime

Keep flashlights or emergency flares for unexpected situations

In this context, placing the white T-shirt is a common alert code shared by drivers and used in emergencies when immediate assistance is needed or to indicate that someone is driving in a hurry because of an emergency.