In Washington, there is a state law that regulates a common behavior in many places around the world and is underestimated by much of the population, except in extreme scenarios such as pandemics.

The Washington Revised Code (RCW) includes all current state laws in force as of today, from those passed by the legislature to those enacted by the governor in office.

Within this compilation is RCW 70.54.050, which penalizes those who expose other people to a contagious disease. In Washington, this act is classified as a misdemeanor.

What does the law in Washington establish?

According to the RCW: “A person commits a misdemeanor who, voluntarily, exposes themselves in a public place in a way that may infect other people with a contagious disease, unless it is a necessary transfer made without putting the public at risk. A person who has the disease and exposes others without their knowledge also commits a misdemeanor.”

In other words, anyone who knows they have a contagious disease and exposes themselves in public places, putting others at risk, could be sanctioned. The same applies even if the contact is with only a few people.

Everyone who puts sick people on public transportation will be punished: What is the penalty in each case?

The law does not specify a particular penalty for this crime, so it falls under the general rules framework. Therefore, according to section 14 of chapter 1 of the Washington Criminal Code, the convicted person may receive a sentence of up to 90 days in county jail or a fine of up to 250 dollars.

It is clear that the penalties specified above are the maximum penalties, but in practice, they are not usually applied broadly and are generally reserved for more serious diseases and more specific situations, such as not disclosing an HIV diagnosis before having sexual relations.