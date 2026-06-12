On the roads, there are some informal signals among drivers that can raise questions and that even appear in the official manuals shared by Departments of Motor Vehicles (DMV), so that their meaning is known.

One of them is the use of a white cloth placed on the vehicle when an emergency arises. It is a simple signal that can alert other drivers and make it easier to get help if needed.

Hanging a white cloth from the window of a moving car: what it means and what it is used for

According to the North Carolina Driver Manual, a white cloth can be used to indicate that a vehicle has suffered a mechanical breakdown and that the driver needs assistance. In common use, this act also means that the person is driving in a hurry because of an emergency.

Specifically, the authorities’ instruction for someone who needs help is to tie a white cloth to the left door handle or the vehicle’s antenna. If the car is parked, this signal can be supplemented by raising the hood.

Other recommendations for drivers facing a mechanical problem

Authorities advise following several steps to reduce risks when a car breaks down

Move the vehicle completely off the road and onto the shoulder.

Exit the car through the passenger side when possible.

Do not remain inside the vehicle.

Stay away from traffic and do not stand in front of or behind the car.

Place a white cloth if help is needed.

Raise the hood to make the breakdown obvious.

Turn on the parking lights or hazard lights if it is nighttime.

Have flashlights or emergency flares for unexpected situations.

In that context, placing the white cloth is a common alert code shared by drivers and used in emergencies when immediate assistance is needed or to indicate that someone is driving urgently because of an emergency.