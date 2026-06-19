A new generation of compact trailers is transforming traditional camping in the United States. The latest model integrates a full fold-out bathroom on the outside of the trailer without reducing interior space, eliminating the main reason campers ruled out small trailers.

The innovation comes from Elkhart, Indiana —the world capital of recreational vehicles— and responds to a specific demand: camping autonomously and off-grid without giving up basic comforts. The unit was unveiled at Overland Expo West in Arizona before an industry looking for new answers for the modern camper.

How does the portable bathroom that replaces the traditional toilet work?

The innovative system is housed in a cargo drawer at the front of the trailer. When unfolded, the lid opens sideways like an exterior wall, and the integrated frames automatically support the roof. The resulting bathroom reaches nearly 2.1 meters in height and is assembled in minutes.

The interior of the ROG 12RK-FB, made by Encore RV, includes a shower floor with a drain, a hot and cold shower, a Thetford cassette toilet, and ducted heating connected to the main 18,000 BTU propane system. Screened windows allow ventilation and privacy to be adjusted.

What the bathroom system includes:

Shower floor with integrated drain.

Thetford cassette toilet.

Hot and cold shower.

Ducted heating from the main system.

Adjustable screened windows.

Non-slip EVA foam mat.

How much does it cost and what does the full trailer include?

The ROG 12RK-FB is priced at $34,449 in the Adventure version, about $6,550 more than the base model without a bathroom. The difference reflects the extended chassis and the relocation of the propane tank and spare tire. The trailer weighs 1,270 kg and is about 15 feet long.

The equipment includes a queen bed convertible into a sofa, a kitchen with burners, a countertop with sink, a 93-liter fridge, a 163-liter water tank, and a tankless water heater. The front bathroom cannot be installed in earlier ROG 12RK models because of the structural modifications it requires.

Key specifications of the ROG 12RK-FB: