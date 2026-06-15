On June 30, 1896, New York inventor William S. Hadaway Jr. received the first U.S. patent for an electric stove. Fourteen years later, the same Hadaway would invent the toaster —the appliance that today his own original creation is beginning to displace.

More than a century later, the countertop electric oven is returning to the center of the American kitchen. 44% of households in the United States already have one on their counter, and current models bake, broil, air-fry, and reheat —all in a single appliance.

What can the electric oven do that the toaster can’t?

While the toaster is only used to brown bread, the countertop electric oven replaces several appliances in one. Today’s appliance models include functions that go far beyond basic toasting.

Most common functions:

Toast bread, bagels, and waffles

Bake pizzas, muffins, and cookies

Broil meats and vegetables

Integrated air fryer : frying with up to 80% less oil

Reheat without drying out the food

41% of models sold today already include an air fryer function, making them a direct alternative to three or four different appliances.

Why is it worth switching? The real energy savings

The most concrete argument is electricity consumption. Countertop ovens use around 50% less electricity than a conventional oven and between 40% and 50% less than a full-size electric or gas stove.

For those who cook individual portions or for two people, the savings are even greater. The compact electric oven runs at between 1,200 and 1,800 watts, is ready in minutes, and does not require the long preheating of a standard oven.