When the weather gets warmer, light and refreshing dishes become a go-to choice. One of Germany’s most popular summer recipes is Gurkensalat, a creamy cucumber salad that is simple to prepare and made with everyday ingredients.

The combination of crisp cucumber, fresh dill, and a tangy yogurt dressing makes it a perfect side dish for grilled meats, sandwiches, or even a light lunch.

Ingredients You’ll Need

To make this traditional German cucumber salad, gather:

1 English cucumber.

½ cup plain Greek yogurt or sour cream.

1 tablespoon white vinegar.

1 teaspoon sugar.

Fresh dill, chopped.

Salt and black pepper.

1 garlic clove, minced (optional).

This traditional German recipe can be ready in less than 30 minutes. Chat GPT | IA

How to Make Gurkensalat

Preparing this refreshing salad takes just a few easy steps:

Thinly slice the cucumber and sprinkle it with salt. Let it rest for about 20 minutes, then drain the excess water. In a bowl, combine the yogurt, vinegar, sugar, dill, garlic, salt, and pepper. Add the cucumber slices and toss until evenly coated. Refrigerate for 15 minutes before serving.

This traditional German recipe is loved for its fresh flavor, creamy texture, and the fact that it can be ready in less than 30 minutes, making it an easy addition to any summer meal.