In many parts of the world, there are old mansions, castles and palaces that, in addition to standing out for their architecture and historical importance, hide unsettling legends about murders, family tragedies and alleged supernatural apparitions.
Many of these properties have become tourist attractions and open their doors to those who want to see their rooms, hallways and mysteries. Some even offer guided tours that tell the history of the place, making the experience immersive.
What are the 10 most famous haunted mansions and castles in the world?
Among the historic buildings known for ghost stories are:
- 1. Winchester Mystery House, in San Jose, California, United States.
- 2. Corvin Castle, in Hunedoara, Transylvania, Romania.
- 3. Houska Castle, in Blatce, Czech Republic.
- 4. Lizzie Borden House, in Fall River, Massachusetts, United States.
- 5. Brissac Castle, in Brissac-Quincé, France.
- 6. Raynham Hall, in East Raynham, Norfolk, England.
- 7. Glamis Castle, in Glamis, Angus, Scotland.
- 8. Merchant’s House Museum, in New York, United States.
- 9. Linares Palace, in Madrid, Spain.
- 10. Eltz Castle, near Wierschem, Germany.
What stories and legends surround these historic properties?
Behind these historic buildings are stories of tragedy, murder and alleged apparitions that helped turn them into destinations known to mystery fans.
One of the best-known stories is that of the Winchester Mystery House, whose owner, Sarah Winchester, believed she was being haunted by the spirits of people killed by rifles made by her family’s company. Legend has it that the home’s constant changes were meant to confuse those spirits.
Meanwhile, Houska Castle is known for the belief that a well connected to hell lies beneath its chapel. Folk tales mention strange creatures and apparitions on the grounds.
In the United States, the Lizzie Borden House became notorious for the murder of Andrew and Abby Borden in 1982. It differs from the other stories because, in this case, it was a real crime, followed by later alleged apparitions.
Each property holds its own story, which in turn can be linked to the folklore of each place.
Which of these mansions offer guided tours for visitors?
Some of these historic properties allow visitors to tour their grounds through organized guided visits. Options vary, from architecture-focused tours and nighttime experiences to activities centered on the legends.
- 1. Winchester Mystery House: visitors can explore 110 of its 160 rooms on a guided tour lasting about 65 minutes. There are also special experiences to see the basement and attic.
- 2. Corvin Castle: offers tours of its imposing medieval architecture. The guide service costs 60 Romanian lei or 100 lei in English and Hungarian, in addition to the 55 lei general admission.
- 3. Houska Castle: lets visitors step inside a medieval fortress famous for the legend of a supposed entrance to hell. Visits depend on the opening schedule.
- 4. Lizzie Borden House: those looking for a more unsettling experience can take 90-minute historical tours, nighttime ghost tours and two-hour paranormal investigations.
- 5. Brissac Castle: tourists can tour the grounds and learn about the legend of the Green Lady. The visit lasts about 75 minutes and general admission costs 13.50 euros.
- 6. Raynham Hall: this mansion, famous for the legend of the Brown Lady, announced the return of its tours and events in 2026. Dates and formats should be confirmed with the property.
- 7. Glamis Castle: offers guided tours of about 50 minutes through its historic rooms. The visit is included with admission to the castle and its gardens.
- 8. Merchant’s House Museum: lets visitors explore one of New York’s most mysterious historic homes through 75-minute guided tours, with general admission at $20.50. In October, it also offers candlelit ghost tours.
- 9. Linares Palace: opens its doors so visitors can discover its halls, architecture and the legends surrounding it. It offers guided tours in Spanish from Friday to Sunday, with general admission at 10 euros.
- 10. Eltz Castle: invites visitors to tour its medieval interiors on guided visits lasting 35 to 40 minutes. General admission costs 14 euros, and tours are also available in English and French.