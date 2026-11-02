In many parts of the world, there are old mansions, castles and palaces that, in addition to standing out for their architecture and historical importance, hide unsettling legends about murders, family tragedies and alleged supernatural apparitions.

Many of these properties have become tourist attractions and open their doors to those who want to see their rooms, hallways and mysteries. Some even offer guided tours that tell the history of the place, making the experience immersive.

What are the 10 most famous haunted mansions and castles in the world?

Among the historic buildings known for ghost stories are:

1. Winchester Mystery House , in San Jose, California, United States.

2. Corvin Castle , in Hunedoara, Transylvania, Romania.

3. Houska Castle , in Blatce, Czech Republic.

4. Lizzie Borden House , in Fall River, Massachusetts, United States.

5. Brissac Castle , in Brissac-Quincé, France.

6. Raynham Hall , in East Raynham, Norfolk, England.

7. Glamis Castle , in Glamis, Angus, Scotland.

8. Merchant’s House Museum , in New York, United States.

9. Linares Palace , in Madrid, Spain.

10. Eltz Castle, near Wierschem, Germany.

What stories and legends surround these historic properties?

Behind these historic buildings are stories of tragedy, murder and alleged apparitions that helped turn them into destinations known to mystery fans.

One of the best-known stories is that of the Winchester Mystery House, whose owner, Sarah Winchester, believed she was being haunted by the spirits of people killed by rifles made by her family’s company. Legend has it that the home’s constant changes were meant to confuse those spirits.

Meanwhile, Houska Castle is known for the belief that a well connected to hell lies beneath its chapel. Folk tales mention strange creatures and apparitions on the grounds.

In the United States, the Lizzie Borden House became notorious for the murder of Andrew and Abby Borden in 1982. It differs from the other stories because, in this case, it was a real crime, followed by later alleged apparitions.

Each property holds its own story, which in turn can be linked to the folklore of each place.

Which of these mansions offer guided tours for visitors?

Some of these historic properties allow visitors to tour their grounds through organized guided visits. Options vary, from architecture-focused tours and nighttime experiences to activities centered on the legends.