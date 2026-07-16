The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) offers different tax credits and deductions to help reduce taxpayers’ tax burden. In some cases, these benefits can increase the refund amount or even generate a payment, as long as the requirements established by the agency are met.

In the case of the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), known as Earned Income Tax Credit, it is aimed at low- and moderate-income families who meet the requirements set by the IRS, among which income limits are defined, among other conditions.

What are the EITC requirements?

The main requirements that workers and families must meet who wish to receive refunds through this tax credit are:

Have a valid Social Security Number (SSN) issued before the tax return deadline

Have earned income, either as an employee or self-employed worker

Do not file Form 2555

Be a U.S. citizen or resident alien for the entire tax year

Meet the income and investment income limits established for the tax year

If the child tax credit is claimed, they must meet the requirements of:

Relationship Age Residency Joint Return



IRS deposits 4,427 dollars: How do EITC amounts vary?

The EITC amount depends on the number of qualifying children the taxpayer claims and the income level. For tax year 2026, the amounts are:

No qualifying children: 664 dollars

With 1 qualifying child: 4,427 dollars

With 2 qualifying children: 7,316 dollars

With 3 or more qualifying children: 8,231 dollars

Other tax credits compatible with the EITC

Those who qualify for this credit are not automatically excluded from others, since there are compatible benefits such as: