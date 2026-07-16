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The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) offers different tax credits and deductions to help reduce taxpayers’ tax burden. In some cases, these benefits can increase the refund amount or even generate a payment, as long as the requirements established by the agency are met.
In the case of the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), known as Earned Income Tax Credit, it is aimed at low- and moderate-income families who meet the requirements set by the IRS, among which income limits are defined, among other conditions.
What are the EITC requirements?
The main requirements that workers and families must meet who wish to receive refunds through this tax credit are:
- Have a valid Social Security Number (SSN) issued before the tax return deadline
- Have earned income, either as an employee or self-employed worker
- Do not file Form 2555
- Be a U.S. citizen or resident alien for the entire tax year
- Meet the income and investment income limits established for the tax year
- If the child tax credit is claimed, they must meet the requirements of:
- Relationship
- Age
- Residency
- Joint Return
IRS deposits 4,427 dollars: How do EITC amounts vary?
The EITC amount depends on the number of qualifying children the taxpayer claims and the income level. For tax year 2026, the amounts are:
- No qualifying children: 664 dollars
- With 1 qualifying child: 4,427 dollars
- With 2 qualifying children: 7,316 dollars
- With 3 or more qualifying children: 8,231 dollars
Other tax credits compatible with the EITC
Those who qualify for this credit are not automatically excluded from others, since there are compatible benefits such as:
- Child Tax Credit (CTC): taxpayers with qualifying children.
- Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC): refundable portion of the CTC.
- Child and Dependent Care Credit: helps offset caregiving expenses for taxpayers so they can work.
- American Opportunity Tax Credit (AOTC): intended for higher education students.
- Lifetime Learning Credit (LLC): for certain higher education and training expenses.