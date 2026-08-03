En esta noticia
Waiting several weeks to change the sheets because they look clean at first glance is a common mistake. However, specialists say that washing them more often is a practice that is extremely important for hygiene, skin health, and sleep quality.
According to what dermatologist Sean McGregor of the Cleveland Clinic says, sheets should be washed at least once a week to prevent the buildup of microorganisms, dead cells and other residue.
How often bed linens should be changed, according to specialists
The expert advice in general is
- Wash or change sheets once a week
- Wash pillows, blankets and comforters every few months
- Increase the frequency during the hottest months or if there are pets in the bed
Although some people choose to extend these time frames, doing so regularly helps maintain a cleaner environment for sleeping.
What accumulates on sheets with daily use
Bedding accumulates residue every day, such as
- Dust mites
- Dead skin cells
- Sweat
- Body oils
- Dirt and grime
- Bacteria
- Outdoor allergens
Cleveland Clinic explains that a person can shed around one and a half grams of skin cells each day. Much of this material ends up on the sheets and becomes food for dust mites and other microorganisms.
Other important habits for keeping the bed clean
In addition to changing the sheets regularly, specialists advise
- Wash sheets in hot water
- Clean the mattress about every six months
- Wash pillows and blankets regularly
- Leave the bed unmade for a while after getting up so that the moisture accumulated overnight can evaporate
Incorporating these habits into daily life can help reduce the conditions that favor the proliferation of dust mites and bacteria.