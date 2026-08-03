Waiting several weeks to change the sheets because they look clean at first glance is a common mistake. However, specialists say that washing them more often is a practice that is extremely important for hygiene, skin health, and sleep quality.

According to what dermatologist Sean McGregor of the Cleveland Clinic says, sheets should be washed at least once a week to prevent the buildup of microorganisms, dead cells and other residue.

How often bed linens should be changed, according to specialists

The expert advice in general is

Wash or change sheets once a week

Wash pillows, blankets and comforters every few months

Increase the frequency during the hottest months or if there are pets in the bed

Although some people choose to extend these time frames, doing so regularly helps maintain a cleaner environment for sleeping.

What accumulates on sheets with daily use

Bedding accumulates residue every day, such as

Dust mites

Dead skin cells

Sweat

Body oils

Dirt and grime

Bacteria

Outdoor allergens

Cleveland Clinic explains that a person can shed around one and a half grams of skin cells each day. Much of this material ends up on the sheets and becomes food for dust mites and other microorganisms.

Other important habits for keeping the bed clean

In addition to changing the sheets regularly, specialists advise

Wash sheets in hot water

Clean the mattress about every six months

Wash pillows and blankets regularly

Leave the bed unmade for a while after getting up so that the moisture accumulated overnight can evaporate