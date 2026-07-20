En esta noticia
Homemade solutions for keeping spaces clean and free of bad smells are becoming increasingly popular. One of the most popular is the mixture of bay leaves and baking soda, ingredients found in thousands of homes that can be used to freshen enclosed spaces and support everyday cleaning routines.
The mixture stands out for its low cost, simple preparation, and for not including any complex chemical products or commercial aerosols.
Combine bay leaves with baking soda: why they recommend it and what it is used for
This combination makes it possible to take advantage of the properties of both ingredients: on one hand, baking soda is known for its effectiveness in neutralizing bad odors. On the other hand, bay leaves add fragrance with their natural aromatic oils.
Together they can be used to
- Reduce unpleasant odors in enclosed spaces
- Keep closets, drawers, and refrigerators fresher
- Complement the regular cleaning of some household surfaces
- Provide a natural and pleasant aroma
How to prepare this mixture of bay leaves and baking soda
This preparation is simple and can be done in just a few minutes
Ingredients
- Six dried bay leaves
- Two or three teaspoons of baking soda
How to put it into practice step by step
- Make sure the bay leaves are completely dry
- Crush or cut the leaves into small pieces
- Mix them with the baking soda
- Store the preparation in an airtight container