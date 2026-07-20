Homemade solutions for keeping spaces clean and free of bad smells are becoming increasingly popular. One of the most popular is the mixture of bay leaves and baking soda, ingredients found in thousands of homes that can be used to freshen enclosed spaces and support everyday cleaning routines.

The mixture stands out for its low cost, simple preparation, and for not including any complex chemical products or commercial aerosols.

Combine bay leaves with baking soda: why they recommend it and what it is used for

This combination makes it possible to take advantage of the properties of both ingredients: on one hand, baking soda is known for its effectiveness in neutralizing bad odors. On the other hand, bay leaves add fragrance with their natural aromatic oils.

Together they can be used to

Reduce unpleasant odors in enclosed spaces

Keep closets, drawers, and refrigerators fresher

Complement the regular cleaning of some household surfaces

Provide a natural and pleasant aroma

How to prepare this mixture of bay leaves and baking soda

This preparation is simple and can be done in just a few minutes

Ingredients

Six dried bay leaves

Two or three teaspoons of baking soda

How to put it into practice step by step