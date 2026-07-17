Although most people discard coffee grounds and orange peels after using them, both ingredients still retain properties that can be used for different household tasks. Their combination has become one of the most popular home tricks thanks to its versatility and easy preparation.

By boiling these two ingredients in water, you get a concentrated infusion that brings together the orange’s essential oils, such as limonene, along with the natural compounds present in coffee. The result is a liquid with multiple uses for cleaning, scenting, and even simply protecting plants.

Far from becoming simple waste, this homemade mixture can turn into an ally for household cleaning, odor control, and even garden maintenance. These are four of the most practical uses you can give it.

How to prepare this air freshener to eliminate bad odors

While the mixture boils, the steam releases the aroma of the coffee and the orange’s citrus oils, helping to neutralize strong odors that tend to linger in the kitchen.

To prepare this homemade method, boil the mixture over low heat, uncovered, for about 15 or 20 minutes.

The steam will help eliminate odors from frying, fish, cauliflower, or other strongly scented foods, leaving a warm and pleasant atmosphere.

Homemade cleaner to remove grease and add shine

Once the water from the mixture has been strained, the liquid also works as an all-purpose cleaner for different surfaces. The orange helps remove grease, while the coffee provides cleaning properties and a slight polishing effect.

Let the infusion cool, strain it with a cloth or coffee filter to remove any residue, and pour it into a spray bottle. It can be used on tiles and dark wood furniture to clean and enhance their appearance.

It is recommended to avoid applying it on marble or light-colored stone, as the acidity of the citrus and the color of the coffee could affect these surfaces.

Natural repellent for plants

The mixture of orange peel with used coffee can also be used as an eco-friendly alternative to combat some garden pests , such as:

Ants. Aphids. Mites.

After straining and cooling the liquid, mix it with the same amount of clean water. Spray the solution on the leaves, especially on the underside, and on the stems at sunset.

The limonene present in the orange acts as a natural repellent, while the smell of coffee helps keep some insects away.

Trick for cleaning pipes

The hot liquid helps reduce bad odors and remove small grease buildup in drains.

Before pouring the mixture, make sure to strain it to completely remove the solid coffee grounds and avoid clogs. Then pour the still-hot liquid down the sink or bathroom drain.

The heat, combined with the properties of the orange and coffee, helps clean the inner walls of the pipes and keep them free of bad odors.