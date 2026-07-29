Keeping cash dollars at home is not always the safest option. In that context, there is a homemade method that uses aluminum foil and can help protect bills so they stay in good condition over time.

It is not enough to keep dollars under the mattress or in a drawer: it is also important to prevent them from deteriorating due to humidity, stains, or wear and tear. That is why knowing the proper way to store them at home is essential to preserve their condition and value.

What can damage a bill?

Dollar bills can deteriorate due to different factors, regardless of the type. Among the most common are:

Humidity: the ideal is an environment with between 30% and 55% humidity; higher levels can generate mold.

Heat: the recommended temperature ranges from 10 to 20 C; excess can cause stains.

Contact with metals (jewelry, coins, paper clips): they can oxidize and stain the paper.

Ink (pens): it can transfer and ruin the bills.

Insects and rodents: they can puncture or destroy them.

Sunlight: it fades and weakens them.

Marked folds: they end up weakening the paper and make it easier to tear.

Unsuitable materials: wood, PVC, adhesive tape, or elastic bands can damage them over time.

How should dollars be stored so they do not deteriorate?

To avoid problems with cash dollars, you can follow some simple recommendations:

Make neat bundles and secure them with self-adhesive bands (not rubber bands or clips).

Wrap them in white paper or aluminum foil to protect them from humidity.

Store them in zip-type airtight bags (without PVC).

Add moisture-absorbing bags (silica gel) to absorb humidity.

What is the aluminum foil for?

In this particular case, it is key to protect them from humidity and deterioration. In addition, it serves as a Feng Shui ritual to attract abundance and protect the household economy.