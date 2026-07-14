Blending lemon peel with vinegar makes it possible to obtain a natural cleaner with degreasing and disinfecting power in a matter of minutes. The combination makes use of the citric acid and essential oils in lemon, along with the acetic acid in vinegar.

Different specialists in household cleaning agree in recommending this formula as an alternative to commercial products. This is an economical option, since it reuses peels that are normally discarded.

What is blending lemon peel with vinegar for?

The mixture acts as a degreaser on kitchen surfaces thanks to the limonene present in lemon peel, a compound that dissolves built-up grease residue. Vinegar provides antibacterial power and helps neutralize bad odors.

Together, both ingredients increase their effectiveness against stains, everyday dirt, and persistent odors in different areas of the home.

Main uses of the mixture:

Degrease countertops, stovetops, and range hoods

Clean tiles, faucets, and appliances

Eliminate odors from refrigerators and microwaves

Repel ants and other small insects

How is it prepared and why is blending it recommended?

Unlike the traditional method, which requires letting the peels macerate in vinegar for one or two weeks, blending them speeds up the extraction of lemon essential oils and reduces the waiting time.

To prepare it, place the peels of two or three lemons in the blender together with white vinegar or water, process until you get a homogeneous consistency, and strain the liquid to remove solid residue.

Steps for the cleaner:

Wash the lemon peels well Blend them with white vinegar (or water, depending on the formula chosen) Strain the resulting liquid Dilute with water if the surface is delicate Place in a spray bottle and apply

It is recommended to avoid using it on marble, unsealed granite, and unfinished wood, since the acidity can damage those surfaces with continued use.