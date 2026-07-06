The peels of the avocado tend to end up in the trash after the fruit pulp has been eaten, but the truth is that they can have a second useful life at home.

Due to their high content of plant fiber, minerals, and other natural compounds, they are a component that can easily be used in gardening, cleaning, and even decoration projects.

Avocado peels: What are they for?

The peels of the avocado can be used in different ways around the home:

Natural fertilizer: when cut into pieces and mixed with soil, since they provide organic matter and help improve soil structure

Homemade compost: because they decompose easily and enrich the compost with their nutrients

Biodegradable pots : their shape makes them useful for sprouting seeds before transplanting them

Gentle cleaning: the inner part can remove surface dirt without scratching delicate surfaces

Decoration: when dry, they can be used as a base for crafts, candles, or incense

Reusing avocado peels: How should it be done correctly?

To get a better result, whatever the intended use, it is important to prepare the peels before giving them a new use. First, they should be washed well to remove any remaining pulp that could speed up their deterioration.

If the destination is the garden or the compost, it is advisable to cut them into strips or small pieces to encourage decomposition. On the other hand, if they will be used for crafts, decoration, or cleaning, the ideal thing is to let them dry completely before handling them. Thus, a residue that is normally discarded can become a useful and sustainable resource for different household tasks.