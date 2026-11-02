The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) changed the filing locations for Form I-485, the application immigrants use to apply for lawful permanent residence in the United States. The update took effect on October 7, 2026, and affects applicants who submit the form by mail.

Applicants have until November 9 to take advantage of a temporary grace period that allows USCIS to accept applications sent to previous filing addresses. After that date, immigrants must follow the updated instructions to avoid potential processing delays.

Where should immigrants send Form I-485?

The correct mailing address depends on an applicant’s eligibility category and the reason for applying for a Green Card. USCIS directs applicants to its official Direct Filing Addresses for Form I-485 page to determine where to send their paperwork.

For example, family-based applications may need to go to different USCIS lockboxes depending on the applicant’s state of residence. Other categories, including employment-based applications and applications based on asylum or refugee status, have their own filing instructions.

Applicants should check the current requirements before mailing their forms. Sending an application to the wrong address could delay processing.

What happens if applicants use an old mailing address?

USCIS established a 30-day grace period for the change. The agency will accept Form I-485 applications postmarked on or before November 9, 2026, even if they are sent to a previous filing address.

USCIS changed the mailing addresses for Form I-485 on October 7, 2026, and set November 9 as the deadline for applications sent to previous addresses. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

After the grace period ends, applicants should use the updated address listed on the agency’s website. Checking the instructions before sending the application can help prevent unnecessary delays.

USCIS also reminds applicants to use the current version of the form . The agency published a revised edition of Form I-485 dated September 18, 2026, to align with its final rule on the public charge ground of inadmissibility. There is no grace period for this edition change, and applicants should ensure that every page of their application comes from the same accepted edition.

Applicants can find the latest form, filing instructions, and mailing addresses on the official USCIS website.