The US Department of State will expand its online presence review for certain visa applicants starting October 1, 2026. Under the new measure, applicants in three additional nonimmigrant visa categories will be instructed to set the privacy settings on all of their social media profiles to “public” or “open.”

The change was announced on September 18 and expands a screening process that already applies to several other visa categories. The Department of State says the review is part of its broader visa screening and vetting process.

Which visa categories will be affected?

The new rule will apply to applicants for the following nonimmigrant visas:

I visas: Foreign media representatives.

TN visas: USMCA professionals.

TD visas: Dependents of TN professionals.

Applicants in these categories will be instructed to make all of their social media profiles public or open to facilitate the vetting process.

Illustrative image. The measure will apply to I, TN and TD visa applicants starting October 1. Shutterstock

Why is the US expanding social media screening?

The Department of State says it relies on every available source of information during visa screening to identify applicants who may be inadmissible to the United States, including people who could pose a threat to national security or public safety.

The agency also says the vetting process is used to determine whether applicants can credibly demonstrate their eligibility for the visa requested and their intention to comply with the terms of admission. The October 1 measure, therefore, expands an existing screening policy rather than introducing social media reviews for all US visa applicants.