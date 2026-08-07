The rules for renewing a driver’s license change starting at a certain age in the state of California, due to the natural deterioration of abilities such as vision and motor skills.

According to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), older adults who delay the procedure may lose the possibility of accessing the usual renewal.

Driver’s license farewell for older people: they will no longer be able to renew it as before

Drivers over 70 years old who want to renew will have to go in person to a DMV office, since they cannot complete the procedure online.

This procedure must be carried out every 5 years, and they may be subject to additional medical evaluations, depending on the case. One of them is the vision test, since it is a key sense for safe driving.

How to renew a driver’s license in California

The California DMV sends a renewal notice to the registered address 60 days before the driver’s license reaches its expiration date.

The application can be started online to save time at the DMV. However, the renewal process must be completed in person.