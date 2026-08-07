Homemade cleaning tricks continue to gain popularity among those looking to keep the house in good condition without investing too much in specific products.

In this context, white vinegar has become one of the most popular resources thanks to its wide variety of uses.

Among the recommendations that went most viral is a very simple one: spraying vinegar on forks, knives, and spoons before washing them.

What is spraying vinegar on cutlery for?

The main benefit of white vinegar is that it helps remove grease residue, eliminate odors, and restore shine to stainless steel cutlery.

Thanks to its natural acidity, this ingredient also helps remove small stains caused by daily use and makes dirt come off more quickly during washing.

Among the most notable benefits are:

Helps remove grease residue stuck to cutlery.

Neutralizes bad odors that can remain after cutting foods such as garlic, onion, or fish.

Restores shine to stainless steel.

Reduces the presence of stains caused by water or food.

It can reduce the need to use harsher chemical products.

How to apply this trick step by step

The process is very simple and only takes a few minutes.

Place the cutlery on a clean surface. Spray a small amount of white vinegar on forks, knives, and spoons. Let it sit for 5 to 10 minutes. Wash normally with warm water and detergent. Dry immediately with a clean cloth to enhance the shine.

This method can be repeated periodically when the cutlery begins to lose its original appearance.

Why is it recommended?

This trick is recommended because the acetic acid in vinegar acts as a natural cleaner capable of dissolving mineral residue and greasy buildup without damaging stainless steel when used occasionally.

It is also an economical alternative, easy to apply, and it makes use of a product commonly found in any kitchen.

What precautions should be taken?

Although vinegar is a safe ingredient for most stainless steel cutlery, it is advisable to avoid leaving it on for too long.

It is also a good idea to:

Rinse the cutlery well after treatment.

Do not use this method on cutlery with delicate finishes or special materials without checking the manufacturer’s recommendations.

Dry them immediately to avoid water marks.

When used correctly, this simple trick can help forks, knives, and spoons look cleaner, shinier, and odor-free using only one natural ingredient that is already present in most homes.